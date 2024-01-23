Newcastle athlete posts world under-20 qualifiers via golden double

NEWCASTLE athletics coach Tim Eschebach feels like Jemma Pollard's best is still to come this season with a few more months left "to lay down times" despite already running two international qualifiers.
Pollard, 18, has put herself in the mix for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Peru in August following strong performances over the weekend.
Claiming a women's gold-medal double at the NSW Country Championships in Wollongong, Pollard stopped the clock in a meet-record time of 23.94 seconds in the 200 metres (open) and a personal-best mark of 54.86s in the 400m (under-20).
"Jemma was definitely the standout," Eschebach told the Newcastle Herald.
"She ran two world junior qualifying times and won both [races]. It's basically the start of the season so it's looking good.
"They'll likely select the team after nationals in April so she's got the next two or three months to lay down times."
The ACT state titles take place this weekend followed by a potential 4x400m relay for Pollard at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne on February 15. Nationals are scheduled for South Australia in April (11-19).
Eschebach-trained Joseph Bradshaw (men's open 400m) and Summah Harrison (women's under-20 100m) also won at the NSW Country Championships. Grace Hewitt was third to Pollard in the women's open 200m.
Elsewhere and wheelchair athlete Rheed McCracken posted back-to-back A qualifiers for this year's Paralympic Games as part of the Summer Down Under series in Canberra, bettering Sunday's initial time in the T34 men's 100m with 15.20s on Monday.
McCracken also registered a B qualifier of 1:43.42 in the T34 men's 800m.
Wickham-based Luke Bailey, coached by Andrew Dawes, landed a B qualifier of 14.08s in the T54 men's 100m.
