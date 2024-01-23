Newcastle Herald
Newcastle athlete posts world under-20 qualifiers via golden double

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 23 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
Newcastle's Jemma Pollard (right) claimed a double at the NSW Country Championships in Wollongong. Grace Hewitt (left) was third in women's open 200m. Picture supplied
Newcastle's Jemma Pollard (right) claimed a double at the NSW Country Championships in Wollongong. Grace Hewitt (left) was third in women's open 200m. Picture supplied

NEWCASTLE athletics coach Tim Eschebach feels like Jemma Pollard's best is still to come this season with a few more months left "to lay down times" despite already running two international qualifiers.

