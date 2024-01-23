Aussie hockey teams face familiar rivals in Paris Olympic pools

AUSTRALIA'S two national hockey teams will face familiar rivals in the preliminary rounds at this year's Olympic Games.
With qualifications for Paris now complete, the sport's international governing body on Monday night (AEST) officially released pools in both men's and women's competition.
The Kookaburras tackle Belgium in a replay of the men's Olympic gold-medal match from Tokyo three years ago while the Hockeyroos meet Great Britain, having gone head-to-head in a women's title showdown at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
Australia (men) are also pitted against India, Ireland and New Zealand, who they beat at the end of last year to secure a Games spot. Australia (women) play Spain, USA and South Africa. Crossing over in each group is Argentina.
Souths striker and Hunter Sports High School graduate Mariah Williams is a member of the Hockeyroos squad again in 2024, vying for her third Olympics after debuting in Rio (2016). Norths products Matthew Dawson and Ky Willott remain part of the larger Kookaburras squad.
Final teams for the Games (July 26-August 11) have yet to be announced by Hockey Australia.
Pro League will be the next challenge for both sides with an eight-game series scheduled in India next month.
MEN (pool B): Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Ireland.
WOMEN (pool B): Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, United States, South Africa.
