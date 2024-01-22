Newcastle Herald
Windale man arrested for reckless motorbike riding on Lake Macquarie roads

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:53am, first published 10:51am
File picture.
POLICE have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in Belmont, on Monday, January 22, over allegedly riding an unregistered motorbike at Lake Macquarie.

