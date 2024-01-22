Windale man arrested for reckless motorbike riding on Lake Macquarie roads

POLICE have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in Belmont, on Monday, January 22, over allegedly riding an unregistered motorbike at Lake Macquarie.
The Windale man was charged at Belmont Police Station, with 14 offences following an investigation into the alleged riding of an unregistered motorbike on Lake Macquarie roads.
He was charged with five counts of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, five counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and four counts of use unregistered motor vehicle on road.
The charges follow from October 2023 when police from Lake Macquarie Police District began investigating a series of traffic incidents they believed were linked.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
