Man taken to hospital after ute hit tree, parked car at Hamilton

AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital after the ute he was driving crashed into a tree at Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services - including an intensive care ambulance, rescue officers, Newcastle police and firefighters - rushed to Donald Street about 10am.
Paramedics freed a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, from the wreck and treated him at the scene for multiple injuries.
He was taken to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital.
Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travelling along Donald Street near Beaumont Street when it lost control, striking at least one parked car before hitting a tree.
Emergency services remained at the scene for more than an hour, with Transport for NSW crews also in attendance.
One of two westbound lanes of Donald Street were closed while the crash site was cleared.
Separately, emergency services and Transport for NSW crews were tasked to the scene of a truck and car crash on Cessnock Road at Freemans Waterhole just after 10.20am.
A woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s were treated for minor injuries at the scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.
Multiple ambulances responded to the call for help, near the M1.
Westbound traffic was affected on Palmers Road and Cessnock Road while emergency services worked.
