Why Hilton Grugeon is taking the Hunter's two largest councils to court

"The application was lodged in June 2023. It's an extremely complex development site, which is constrained by watercourses, riparian corridors, bushfire, and complex engineering issues. Since lodgement, several meetings and discussions have occurred with the applicant, with all requests anticipated to be addressed by the applicant during the normal course of the assessment. However, rather than address our concerns, the applicant chose Friday to take the DA to the Land and Environment Court."