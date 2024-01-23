Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Hilton Grugeon is taking the Hunter's two largest councils to court

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
January 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilton Grugeon at the site of the proposed townhouse development in Elemore Vale, which he has referred to the Land and Environment Court. Picture by Marina Neil.
Hilton Grugeon at the site of the proposed townhouse development in Elemore Vale, which he has referred to the Land and Environment Court. Picture by Marina Neil.

Veteran Hunter developer Hilton Grugeon is pursuing court action against the Hunter's two largest councils in order to progress plans for new housing projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.