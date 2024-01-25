Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Meet the man stepping into Jason Donovan's high heels

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blake Bowden can't wait to step into Jason Donovan's high heels as Dr Frank N Furter in Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show this weekend at the Civic Theatre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.