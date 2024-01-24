Public transport freeloaders getting away with it just isn't fare

SURELY enough is enough. January 26 is still Australia Day but shhhh, don't mention it for fear of offending some members of the community, which, by the way, I fully understand. If it wasn't so serious it would be as hilarious as Basil Fawlty's "Don't mention the war" episode. We all know that the PM wants to change the date, probably feeling guilty for letting down the Indigenous community over his shambolic Voice referendum. So Albo, instead of sitting on the fence and again showing how weak you are by letting the day be cancelled bit by bit every year, just change the date. At least Peter Dutton has the guts to have strong opinions and let us know about them, instead of trying to appease everybody.