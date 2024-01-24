Newcastle Herald
Letters

Public transport freeloaders getting away with it just isn't fare

By Letters to the Editor
January 25 2024 - 4:00am
After having a conversation with a Newcastle bus driver who solemnly declared that 70 per cent (seven out of 10 people, for those who aren't butchers - got to be good at maths to be a butcher, boys and girls) do not pay the fare. They apparently just walk on and take their taxpayer subsidised seat for free.

