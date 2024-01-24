Public transport freeloaders getting away with it just isn't fare

After having a conversation with a Newcastle bus driver who solemnly declared that 70 per cent (seven out of 10 people, for those who aren't butchers - got to be good at maths to be a butcher, boys and girls) do not pay the fare. They apparently just walk on and take their taxpayer subsidised seat for free.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This is not right.
Those of us who catch public transport and pay every day are being treated like fools if this is allowed to carry on. It really is becoming a joke. We work, we pay taxes and we pay full fare, only to watch deadheads, useless bastards, pathetic excuses for human beings and pond-scum losers just walk on, immune from any form of consequence.
Whoever is in charge of public transport, do something about this situation. Make travel free for everyone or tax deductible at 100 per cent for those who do the right thing before I find myself with a bee in my bonnet after a long shift and do something myself.
I HAVE been involved over the years in many sporting organisations; namely Nobbys Surf Club, a rugby union player and coach, golf as a player and director of Steel Works Golf Club (now Shortland Waters Golf Club) for around 10 years and I now still participating in lawn bowls. The reason I share my past experiences is my discussion at the major sporting organisations and others refusing to promote/celebrate Australia Day. People often ask me what we can do and then, when it's too late, they say we should have done something. Well, here is your chance.
As much as I love all sports, I would urge each and every one of you on the 26th of January to boycott both watching the Australian Open Tennis and the Cricket Test as they refuse to acknowledge Australia Day this will ensure their broadcast percentage reflects our discuss at their decision to support the minority of non-conforming Australians that still enjoy all that Australia offers without exception. It's time the majority of all Australians stand up and are listened to at every election within local, state and federal government, we the majority need to be heard to reverse this downturn in what was once known as the lucky country.
Happy Australia Day to all on January 26.
SURELY enough is enough. January 26 is still Australia Day but shhhh, don't mention it for fear of offending some members of the community, which, by the way, I fully understand. If it wasn't so serious it would be as hilarious as Basil Fawlty's "Don't mention the war" episode. We all know that the PM wants to change the date, probably feeling guilty for letting down the Indigenous community over his shambolic Voice referendum. So Albo, instead of sitting on the fence and again showing how weak you are by letting the day be cancelled bit by bit every year, just change the date. At least Peter Dutton has the guts to have strong opinions and let us know about them, instead of trying to appease everybody.
AUSTRALIA has made clear its official position on the genocide brought by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), prime minister Anthony Albanese saying, "We need to have a pathway to security and peace... not any court case."
This stands in stark contrast to another recent Australian government stance, when in September 2023, Australia quickly joined 31 other countries before the ICJ supporting Ukraine's case alleging Russia had violated the convention on the "Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."
Why the inconsistency?
The South African government's application to the ICJ includes nine pages of evidence of genocidal intent from Israeli leaders. Israel has damned itself by these and its actions.
Instead of exhibiting double standards, Australia ought vigorously support the strong and urgent South African case.
DON Owers ("High-speed rail will prove an expensive failure", Letters, 22/1), makes complete sense when it comes to the on again off again high speed rail daydream.
As with the Snowy 2 cost blowout from $2 billion to at least $13 billion, any cost estimate is never worth the paper it's written on, apart from the fact that the fares needed to make such a service viable would be prohibitive.
Rail users would be quite happy with a reliable, affordable fast train between Sydney and Newcastle of say an hour and a half to two hours at a cost to set up that is feasible rather than this pipedream of high-speed rail that, because of the cost, will never happen.
TYPICAL of Lake Macquarie City Council ("Trouble brewing", Newcastle Herald 23/1). Here's a bloke trying to make a living and service all of Catho selling coffee, and all the council can do is stop him. What a bunch of wowsers.
BOLD headline one morning this week in a metropolitan newspaper: SHOOOSSSSH, DON'T SAY OZ DAY. I'm more than 80 years old and have got to know many people from a lot of different walks of life over that 80 years, I don't know any that have any issue with calling January 26 Australia Day. There are some, including me, who aren't fussed about the date being changed, or what they call it for that matter, we will still remember Australia Day as we always have, and most would prefer it to be tied to a weekend, as it used to be.
THE obvious problem we are seeing in Sydney with a large backlog of shipping containers due to difficulty in their distribution to centres throughout NSW tells us how important it is that Newcastle port should be playing a greater role in container imports.
IN response to Bruce Brander ("SA's power buy-in questioned", Letters, 22/1). SA is part of our east coast grid with power transfers between states being constant and the whole grid relies on these power sales, not just SA. I suggest readers download the app PocketNEM which clearly shows the wholesale prices for power, amounts being generated and state transfers. The prices have dropped dramatically over the past year since the federal government intervened. NSW and Queensland, which rely more on coal, often have the highest prices. Negative prices are common, indicating we often have an abundance of power but is not seen in our power accounts. Do we need expensive nuclear or more control over the power retailers?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.