Glamping never been easier at Lake's best kept secret Sails Holiday Park

Expo offers chance to explore and research world of outdoor adventures Advertising Feature

The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is the ultimate place to research, compare and discuss all aspects of the caravan lifestyle industry. Picture supplied

Get ready for endless adventures at the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo offering the biggest display of outdoor exploration in the Hunter region.



Over three big days from Friday, February 2 to Sunday February 4, the Newcastle Entertainment Centre & Showground will become a one-stop-shop to explore products from more than 150 exhibitors.

Featuring some of the very latest equipment across a range of outdoor displays and two enormous indoor pavilions, visitors can check out caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, accessories and holiday park displays.

"The Newcastle Expo kicks off our year and offers the perfect event for visitors where they can take a look around all the industry has to offer in the convenience of one accessible space," Caravan & Camping Industry Association (NSW) CEO Lyndel Gray says.

"Last year saw an unprecedented surge in people taking caravan and camping holidays, recording the highest number of nights ever with 4.6 million visitor nights spent in caravan and camping accommodation and more than 1.2 million trips undertaken in New South Wales. Our industry has great resilience and an enduring appeal across all age groups. The 30-54 age bracket stands out with over 2 million trips across the year along with a remarkable 53.1% increase in trips for the 55+ age group and a 42.4% uptick for the 30-54 age bracket."

Importantly, Ms Gray says, the sector is making a huge contribution to the tourism economy and vitality of regional communities - generating more than $3.6 billion in tourism spending, much of it in local economies supporting regional jobs and communities.

"Caravan and camping holidays continue to thrive by offering a diverse range of options and price points, and our research shows people recognise them as providing high-quality holiday experiences with outstanding service, cleanliness and locations," she said.

The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is the perfect place to compare products and speak to the experts as well as being a great day out for everyone.



Once again there will be plenty of free entertainment for the kids, with a reptile show, rock climbing wall and jumping castle.



You can even bring along your pooch.

The three-day show kicks off on Friday 2 February and is open from 9am-4pm daily.

Tickets are only available for purchase online, ensuring visitors can enter the venue seamlessly and make the most of their day at the Expo.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for concession with children 16 and under FREE when accompanied by a paying adult.



Tickets are on sale now and are available at caravan.expo.com.