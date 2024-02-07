Nutrition expert Clare Collins: spicy recipes increasingly popular

Cost versus convenience, "flavour bombs" and "base jumping" are three factors predicted to influence our food choices in 2024, a leading Newcastle dietitian and academic says. Clare Collins AO is Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics in the College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing at the University of Newcastle, and director of the Food and Nutrition Research Program at the Hunter Medical Research Institute.
When approached by the Newcastle Herald about predicted food choices in 2024, Professor Collins analysed content from Australia and overseas and was surprised at the results: there was a significant overlap with recipes and suggestions shared on a "healthy eating" website she set up last year with university colleagues called No Money No Time.
"I think we're ahead of the times," she says, laughing. "A couple of the novel ingredients people are saying will become more popular this year, we identified last year and used to create recipes that are available free on the website."
So, what is going to influence what we eat, and why?
"It seems like we are all going to be more interested in and curious about flavour, which is referred to as flavour bombs, rather than eating the same old bland meat and three veges," Professor Collins says.
"That means we're going to be more interested in spicing our foods. Internationally, the number one flavour is going to be anything that's really hot, whether that's chilli hot or pepper hot, or using flavours from other another country's cuisines. We are going to be experimenting more with marinating things in chilli or spices.
"It appears the two cuisines we're going to steal some ideas from are Peruvian and Caribbean, which ties in with the hot and spicy theme."
"Research suggests we are also going to increasingly balance cost versus convenience as a behaviour, because people are really feeling the pinch but they're also busy," Professor Collins says. "And that leads into the next behavioural factor that seems to be international: dining in.
"People are dining in more. They say that trend isn't just due to cost, it started with COVID when people were not necessarily cooking from scratch but getting some meals delivered that they then put together themselves, like meal kits."
But convenience can come at a cost - and to cut down our costs by dining in, we have to plan ahead.
"We are going to spend more time planning ahead," she says.
"You can't dine in if you don't have the ingredients in the cupboard or the fridge. We will be looking at using our slow cookers, our one-pot meals, our tray bakes ... double batching and putting one in the freezer."
Professor Collins laughs when introducing the next prediction: a behaviour referred to as "base jumping". It's basically using what ingredients you have in-house and thinking outside the square.
"I love this one," she says. "Basically, people will want to learn how to do a basic recipe but then leap off that and make it their own, but that requires having our pantry staples topped up so we can do more in-home dining. We can just stick our head in the cupboard and go 'I've got a can of kidney beans, I've got a jar of pasta sauce, I've got a bag of pasta, I've got pizza bases in the freezer. What can I make?'
"On our website we have a thing called a salad builder that shows people how to transform a salad from a side into a meal with proteins and leafy greens and whatever else you can find in the pantry or fridge. A meal doesn't have to be meat with veges placed around it."
Professor Collins says plant-based foods will contain identifiable plants, rather than being just another ultra-processed food: "One of the examples given was a fake smoked salmon and it was just slivers of carrot that were marinated in a spice paste. Another one was fake sea scallops but they were made out of trumpet mushrooms."
"In terms of ingredients they say are heading our way, mushrooms and buckwheat are mentioned," she says.
"Now can you believe this, at the end of last year I created for our website a recipe called Clare's Buckwheat Mushroom Risotto. It's chewy but super flavourful and indicative of this 'flavour bomb' prediction. Again, it ties in with some of the other predictions above.
"People can save money at the supermarket if they have the capacity to plan and can 'base jump' - then when they're at the supermarket they can say 'right, that's close to its use-by date and on special, I'm going to make this particular recipe or recipes but use this reduced priced item instead'. Cost and convenience by default means you have to plan ahead."
Existing trends that will stay with us include our interest in sustainability and reducing food waste, and an even broader range of low-alcohol or alcohol-free beverages.
"Another one they say is going to increase is 'clean caffeine' - basically a range of coffee-type beverages with different properties," she says.
"One of these is called mushroom coffee - I have no idea what that would taste like but I presume it would have an umami flavour - and a prebiotic green tea that is going to be marketed as good for your gut."
