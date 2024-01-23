Pumas on high for T20 Summer Bash final replay after last-over thriller

PUMAS captain Ben Balcomb admits he's never quite been in a game like it.
Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash champions arrive at Wednesday's final replay at No.1 Sportsground (6pm) riding high, having won a thrilling encounter by taking four wickets in the last five balls.
The unbeaten Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham) eventually prevailed by one run, successfully defending 114 at Cahill Oval on Sunday after the Lions (Merewether) had been 2-105 with 13 balls remaining.
"We shouldn't have won that one," Balcomb told the Newcastle Herald.
"The last over was nuts and it wasn't perfect by us either. We took four wickets but the two balls we didn't get wickets on - one was a misfield that went for two runs and the other was a dropped catch."
NSW Country under-17 representative Jamie Dickson (3-16) trapped Josh Geary (40) in front on his second delivery before the Pumas finished with a team hat-trick - featuring back-to-back run outs and a bowled.
"He [Dickson] just kept bowling yorkers and asking questions. The two direct hits, no one was at the stumps so otherwise it would've been a single. A lot had to happen for us," Balcomb said.
The Magpies (Charlestown), who have a 1-1 record so far this campaign, will be minus marquee Axel Cahlin (injured), Matthew Bench and Kel Wilson on Wednesday but pick up Nick Miller (Gordon) and Michael Richardson.
