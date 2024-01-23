Former prime minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics

In a long-awaited move, former prime minister and self-described bulldozer Scott Morrison is to retire from politics next month.
The politician known by the nickname "ScoMo" has posted to social media that he intends to retire as the member for the federal Sydney seat of Cook at the end of February to take up an international role.
"Just letting you know (especially everyone locally) that after more than 16 years as the Member for Cook, I have decided to leave parliament at the end of February to take on new challenges in the global corporate sector and spend more time with my family," Mr Morrison posted to Instagram.
"I am extremely grateful to my family, friends, local community and local party members and supporters in Cook for their incredible support during this time, that has enabled me to serve my country at the highest level and make Australia a stronger, more secure and more prosperous country."
"It has been a great honour to serve as the member for Cook and as prime minister."
The decision by the former prime minister triggers a by-election for Cook and comes mid-way into the first term of the Albanese Labor government.
There was a 6.6 per cent swing to the ALP candidate Simon Earle at the 2022 poll, but Mr Morrison held Cook for the Liberal Party on a safe margin of 12.4 per cent.
It appear Mr Morrison intends to stay in the electorate, despite the overseas role.
"I now look forward to continue to enjoying local life here in the Shire and my church community at Horizon with my family and friends, and as always #upupcronulla," he said in his post on Tuesday.
Infamous for the secret-ministries scandal, the 55-year-old became the first former prime minister to be censured by the Parliament. He remains defiant about his actions to this day, insisting he hid the five extra portfolios from the public as he was facing an unprecedented crisis leading the nation through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time of the censure, the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Mr Morrison of an "abuse of power and a trashing of our democracy".
He secured - in a legacy move that sank a standing contract with France - the trilateral AUKUS security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom to deliver nuclear-powered submarines.
Mr Morrison was accused by various politicians including One Nation leader Pauline Hanson as a bully, but during the later days of the election campaign Mr Morrison came clean. He admitted he was a "bit of a bulldozer" and promised to change the way he governed if he was elected.
He blamed the COVID pandemic for appearing too strong, but it was all too late.
Mr Morrison is a former NSW Liberal director and as managing director of Tourism Australia was responsible for the infamous "Where The Bloody Hell Are You?" campaign.
He presented himself as a Coalition strongman, responsible for Operation Sovereign Borders as immigration minister in the Abbott government and later as minister for social services where he implemented the unlawful robodebt scheme.
He became treasurer in the Turnbull government and, when the Liberal leadership was spilled in 2018, he won in a contest between Peter Dutton, Julie Bishop and himself.
The former prime minister has started out on the potentially lucrative international speaking tour and last year joined the board of advisers of the Centre for New American Security, a bipartisan think tank focused on defence.
Mr Morrison's political ally and friend Stuart Robert announced his resignation earlier this year. The by-election for the division of Fadden in Queensland was won by the Coalition's Cameron Cadwell on July 15.
