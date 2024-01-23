Final moments before fatal crash captured on helicopter's camera

A HELICOPTER began to break apart in the air before it plunged into waters off Hawks Nest, killing the pilot and his pet dog.
The camera attached to the roof of Ed Kraft's Robinson R66 chopper captured its final moments on the morning of October 26 last year.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released a preliminary report in its ongoing investigation into the fatal crash.
The private helicopter took off from Cessnock Airport just before 9am and tracked east towards Newcastle as it headed towards Wallis Island near Forster.
It was flying close to the cloud base at the time, between 500 and 1000 feet above sea level, and was given clearance over Anna Bay to fly the coastal route north by Williamtown air traffic control.
Onboard video footage that was recovered revealed that as the helicopter tracked towards Hawks Nest, it experienced some changes in roll and pitch and Mr Kraft began overriding autopilot controls.
The chopper began rolling from side-to-side as it passed north of Yacaaba Headland.
It rolled upside down and continued rolling to the right, the report said.
They found that the main rotor had likely impacted the cabin, and struck and separated the tail boom, during the crash sequence.
The helicopter slammed into the water and its only occupant, Mr Kraft, died alongside his pet dog of 10 years, Roxy.
The report indicates Mr Kraft held a private helicopter licence and had more than 1000 hours of flying experience, including 93 in the R66.
ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the detail provided by the onboard camera had proven invaluable as investigators pieced together how the tragedy unfolded.
"We were very fortunate that a roof panel to which the camera was mounted washed up on the beach near the accident site and was located by a member of the public who provided it to the NSW Police," Mr Mitchell said.
"The video files and other recorded data were subsequently extracted from the camera memory module at the ATSB's technical facilities in Canberra."
The investigation continues and will further analyse of the chopper's camera, inspect recovered parts of the wreck, look into flight planning and helicopter performance, and closely examine weather conditions.
The ATSB's final report will detail findings, any safety issues, and actions to address them. It is expected to be handed down in the coming months.
A major, multi-agency search for the helicopter, 54-year-old Mr Kraft and Roxy was launched from the land, sea and sky after debris washed up on Bennetts Beach the morning of the crash.
Mr Kraft's body has never been found.
His devastated family remembered him in touching tributes in the days after the crash.
Daughter Ashleigh Kraft said nothing could fill the hole his death left in her heart.
"No words can express how lost and heartbroken I am without you," she said.
"I wish I had one more chance to say goodbye, life takes away the ones that are most deserving to be here.
"I will cherish our time together and memories for the rest of my life."
She said he had lost his life doing the thing he loved most with his best friend - Roxy the dog.
"That's how you would have wanted to go, which brings me so much peace," she said.
