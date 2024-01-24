Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Pool operator's backflip after cutting opening hours in heatwave

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
January 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The expected 40-degree heat led to controversy around the operation of Beresfield pool on Australia Day. Picture by Simone De Peak
The expected 40-degree heat led to controversy around the operation of Beresfield pool on Australia Day. Picture by Simone De Peak

The private operator of Newcastle council's pools will extend the opening hours on Australia Day, after backlash from politicians, councillors and a local swim club at a decision to reduce operating hours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.