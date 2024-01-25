Your guide to what's on in Newcastle NSW this weekend

For Australia Day activities, check out our list: Guide to Australia days activities in Newcastle and surrounds
Beach 5s Rugby Festival Nobbys Beach. Also on Sunday.
Free Pickleball Saturdays 1pm to 3pm, Discover Pickleball, 88 Lambton Road Broadmeadow.
Tilligerry Lions Club: Royal Memorial Fishing Competition Registration 7am to 10am, Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Also on Sunday.
2024 Lake Mac Open Skiff Championships Speers Point. Also on Sunday.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisans Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Aussie Night Markets Noon to 9pm, Morisset Showground. Rides, fireworks and more.
Newcastle Museum Australia in Space. Potions and Pestilence. Also on Sunday.
Summer at the Wetlands - Guided Tour 10.30am, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland. Also dip-netting, bird feeding, canoeing and more.
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park 8am to 4pm, 138 Lomas Lane, Nulkaba. Also on Sunday.
Thomas Wines Take Over Noon, Customs House Hotel, Newcastle.
The Hunter Valley Night Markets 5.30pm to 8pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens. Also on Sunday. Final weekend.
Public Skate Session 11.30am, 2.15pm, 7pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Summer Sundowners 4pm to 8pm, The Rooftop, Westfield Kotara. Earp Distillery bar, live music. An 18+ event. Also on Sunday. Final weekend.
Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Pippin The Broadway Revival Musical 2pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Recommended for ages 15+
A-League Men's Newcaslte Jets vs Wellington Phoenix 6pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
All-Star Wrestling Australia - Born To Be Wild 6.30pm, Hamilton North Bowling Club.
Tomago House Investigation Night 7.30pm, Tomago House. Tickets $80 at humanitix.com.
Merewether Markets 9am to 2pm, Dixon Park.
Hunter Veterans and Families Support Centre Markets 7am to 12.30pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
The Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Lochinvar Hotel, Lochinvar.
Come and Try - Canoe Academy 9am to 11am, Valentine Bowling Club jetty.
Hunter Wedding Expo 10am to 2pm, NEX - Newcastle Exhibition & Convention Centre.
Community Family Fun Day 2pm onwards, Valentine Bowling Club. Jumping castle, putt-putt golf, live music, face painting and more.
Newcastle Queer Markets 5pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle.
Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show 1pm and 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Ghost Hunting 101 Paranormal Investigation 9.30pm, Maitland Gaol.
triple j Hottest 100 Countdown Saturday, 10am, Young Street Hotel, Carrington. 10am, The Australia Hotel, Cessnock. 11am, The Regal Inn, Tenambit. 11am, The Greenroof, Hamilton. Noon, Method Brewing, Islington. Noon, The Criterion, Carrington. Noon, The Hamilton Station Hotel. Noon, The Prince, Merewether.
Salt 'N Sound ft Nate SU, Ben Bracken, Marley Sherman, Phil Sure, Costan, Tikabox, Blanch Saturday, 3pm, Cooks Hill Surf Club.
Georgie Winchester Sunday, 1.30pm to 5pm, The Wickham Park Hotel.
Charley Crockett with Emma Donovan, Sweet Talk Sunday, 7.30pm, Bar on the Hill, University of Newcastle's Callaghan Campus.
The Lock-Up Arts in the Yard Saturday, 10am to noon. The Dance of the Remediators, by Heidi Axelsen and Hugo Moline.
Timeless Textiles Sights, Sounds & Textures connecting the Hunter Wetlands to Music and Fibres.
The Old Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Soul & Spirit, by Peter and Katie Williams.
Belmont Library On The Edge, by Newcastle Creative Embroiderers and Textile Artists Inc.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Five Years, by Stu Murphy.
Charlestown Library Come Fly With Me, by Amanda Turner.
Newcastle Local History Library More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang Rauschenberg and Johns: Significant Others. Shifter, by Marian Drew, Monika Morgenstern, Rebecca Najdowski, Ioulia Panoutsopoulos. Art in Your Community: HEAD2ART.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima Strawberry Feather Star, by Jen Denzin. Valley of a Thousand Plants, by Joel Zika. Portrait as Phoenix, by Michelle Gearin.
Newcastle Art Gallery Intertwined, by Dylan Mooney. Sleep Rhythms, by Izabela Pluta.
Wupa@Wanaruah Aboriginal Art Exhibition and Trail Hunter Valley Resort, Drayton Family Wines, Rydges Pokolbin, Mercure Hunter Valley Gardens, Mercer Wines, Mercure Newcastle Airport.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle House of Stories.
Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - History, Culture and Connection in Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities Exhibition.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956, by Noel McKenna. Operation Art. Touching and Turning, by Cherine Fahd. The Between, by Deidre But-Husaim. Myth Making, by Kate Rohde and Troy Emery. Free Art Sunday.
Port Stephens Community Art Centre Reflections and Monday Painters.
