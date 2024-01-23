Motorbike riders push teen off bike at skate park, steal bag

A TEENAGER has suffered a suspected broken bone after he was pushed off his bike and robbed at a Port Stephens skate park.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward after they were called to reports a 15-year-old had been assaulted at Medowie about 11.30am on Monday.
Officers were told the boy was leaving the local skate park on his bicycle when he was approached by two people on motorbikes.
The boy was pushed off his bike and had hit bag stolen, before the pair on motorbikes fled the scene.
The teenager suffered a suspected broken collarbone in the ordeal and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
Port Stephens Hunter police have launched an investigation and urged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote event reference E357273898.
