Strike force charges two policemen with assaulting NRL star at venue

TWO POLICE officers have been charged with assaulting NRL player Tom Starling after a strike force investigation into an incident at a Central Coast bar.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Officers from the Professional Standard Command launched Strike Force Homburg to investigate the incident, which is alleged to have occurred at the Shady Palms restaurant in Kincumber on December 5, 2020.
Police alleged at the time that Starling reached for one of the officer's guns during the confrontation.
Starling, who made his NRL debut for the Knights in the final round of the 2018 season before joining the Raiders, was eventually cleared of all charges after CCTV footage of the brawl was played in court.
The brawl also involved Starling's brothers, Jackson and Josh, as well as three police officers.
Extensive inquiries across the past three years led police to issue court attendance notices to two serving policemen on Tuesday, January 23.
A 49-year-old man, a senior constable attached to a Northern Region Command, has been charged with common assault.
A 37-year-old man, a sergeant with a specialist command, faces two charges of common assault.
The pair will front Gosford Local Court for the first time next month.
The employment status of both the senior constable and the sergeant is now under review.
Starling told Ben Fordham Live on 2GB on Wednesday that he was experiencing "mixed emotions" and wished the charges had come sooner.
"I'd hate to see someone else go through what me and my family were put through. The emotional and financial pressure it puts on people, that's why I'm speaking out so loudly about it," he said.
"It's quite an intimidating thing to come up against the police force with endless amounts of money and endless amounts of support for them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.