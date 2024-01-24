Newcastle Herald
Coles-developed Huntlee Shopping Centre sold for $33 million

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated January 24 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 1:07pm
Huntlee Shopping Centre at North Rothbury has sold for $33 million to a private investor from Sydney. Picture supplied
Huntlee Shopping Centre at North Rothbury has sold for $33 million to a private investor from Sydney. Picture supplied

A PRIVATE investor from Sydney has paid a huge sum for the Huntlee Shopping Centre.

