Winging it at a Santiago stopover, a stone's throw from the Andes

Bellavista overflows with street art, cafes and huge trees. It reminds me a bit of Buenos Aires, but the air is dryer and the ambience is calmer. As I leave the airport, my driver tells me he's lived all over South America. He jokes that a day is all I really need in Santiago and warns me to be careful when I get my phone out. Santiago is mostly safe, but motorcycle riders will snatch your phone. My driver prefers Buenos Aires to Santiago. He describes Chile as the older, more responsible brother to Argentina. The banks don't fail here, the country is more stable. Buenos Aires is more chaotic, with more parties, and cheaper.