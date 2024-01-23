There's a bear in there and a Knight as well: Kalyn Ponga on Play School

Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga was the first NRL player to appear on the ABC children's program Play School when he joined the famous teds this week for a regular Story Time segment.
Story Time sees some of the country's most notable personalities cozy up with the real celebrities, Big Ted and friends, to read us a story.
The series has featured names like Rove McManus, Emma Wiggle, and Leigh Sales, but never an NRL player until our local on-field speedster joined Maurice, Big, and Little Ted to read The Speedy Sloth by Rebecca Young, illustrated by Heath McKenzie.
The story tells the tale of a young sloth who dreams of winning a running race. We won't spoil the ending, but as the star Knight says, "Sloths aren't known for their speed".
The episode aired on Monday on the national broadcaster's streaming platform, iView. It saw Ponga interact with the celebrity toys, who were all decked out in sports bands and medals.
At the end of the story, Ponga asks the bears if they enjoy running in races, "Or maybe you like playing rugby league, like me".
Meanwhile, in his day job, Ponga appears set to resume his battle for the ages with Reece Walsh next month in the annual All-Stars exhibition match - potentially as members of the same team.
Newcastle's captain and the reigning Dally M player of the year was overlooked for last year's State of Origin opener after Queensland selectors found Walsh's form for Brisbane irresistible.
Ponga then ruled himself out of the rest of the series to focus on regaining form and confidence at club level, as Walsh helped the Maroons win the first two games to retain the interstate title.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
