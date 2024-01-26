What's on the menu for 2024? Bug burgers, trolley service and kindness

We've already predicted that rustic pastry, TikTok textures and wines from countries such as the Canary Islands and Armenia will be among the food and wine trends of 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But what else might we see trending in the year ahead?
Geoff Philcox is the chief executive officer of the Open Pantry, a company that offers free online software to help the hospitality industry manage ordering, pricing and customers. He's worked in the industry for more than two decades, from the hotels of Mayfair to beach resorts in Indonesia.
"Staying at the top of your game means knowing what's happening in our industry, so I don't think these trends can be ignored," Philcox says.
"As the year unfolds, how we're eating, and what we will be eating, morphs, changes, develops and expands.
"At its core is the focus to create quality experiences that keep bringing customers back for more comfort, joy and good food."
"While it still may be a while off before you can order a bug burger at your franchise drive-through, bugs are trickling down into broader restaurant menus across many markets," Philcox says.
In 2021, the CSIRO launched a roadmap for Australia to produce nutritious, sustainable and ethical edible insects. The CSIRO acknowledged it might be hard to convince consumers to eat bugs.
And Philcox agrees: "I think there are a few cultural barriers here, however with a strong novelty aspect and social media who knows what can happen?"
Fine dining can still be casual, says Philcox.
"High-end snacks - think mud crab sandwiches, just-shucked oysters, caviar for days - and well-dressed staff can make us feel glamorous without breaking the bank," he says.
"That's the key to the surge of hotel bars and their fancy offerings."
Staycations became more popular during the pandemic and hotels increasingly turned their attention to expanding their offerings far beyond good bed linen and room service.
"Gueridon or trolley service is slowly creeping into the dining rooms of the country," Philcox says.
"It adds a touch of theatre to the dining experience and mixes up the night."
Whether it be a drinks trolley, or dessert where dishes are finished at the table, it's hyper-personalised service. One of my highlights of a recent trip to France was the cheese trolley, Australia needs that for sure.
In April 2022, American burger giant Wendy's introduced The Wendyverse as a major play by Meta to connect brands and consumers in the metaverse.
"How long will it be before this narrative and opportunity moves into smaller and more diverse dining offerings?" asks Philcox.
And although we all cringe at the sight of someone taking a picture of their food, people are doing it and other people are seeing it en masse.
"Colours, novelty, theatre, points of difference all play a part in the way we now see food and beverage and how it is shared," he says.
"We've all heard of eating the problem, taking pests and feral animals and putting them on menus to reduce their rapidly producing populations," says Philcox.
"Rabbits, goats, buffalos, pigs and camels degrade natural habitats by intensive or selective grazing, and we expect to see some of these animals more commonly on menus in the next 12 months."
Seaweed is already widely used across many cuisines and, along with other sea grasses, it is one of the most sustainable crops.
It is rich in nutrients such as iodine, magnesium, iron and vitamin B12. It also tastes great, with just the right umami hit, and has a capacity as a subtle seasoning agent.
"This one is a winner, tastes great, nutritious and very renewable," says Philcox.
The prawn cocktail and devilled eggs made a return a few years ago, says Philcox, and the pandemic had us yearning for more and more comfort, which - for some - is the classic "Australian" food of the 1960s and '70s.
"We can't wait to see more duck a l'orange and, dare we say it, apricot chicken on the menu. Fruit and meat in many guises will certainly have a resurgence in a contemporary context.
"And meatloaf ... if any chef had the courage to put meatloaf on a menu I would tip my hat to them."
"It's time that kindness ruled the dining room floor, staff to customers and customers to staff," Philcox says.
"Bullying and harassment will not be tolerated."
He says we already know that humans thrive in a non-stressful and kind environment and so food tastes better too when created in a stress-free kitchen.
"Arrogance is out - and we know it will take time - but just as a customer reviews a restaurant online, could it be time for the restaurant to review the customer?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.