Experience the taste of becoming a writer with new innovative course

ENCOURAGING emerging writers to take the next step and see what studying a writing course can offer, the University of Newcastle and Newcastle Writers Festival have launched an innovate writing course.
The four-week program Writing Place, costs $350 and begins in mid-April and will be led by UON creative writing academic and poet Dr Keri Glastonbury.
The course is aimed at readers who want to make the transition into becoming writers and will head from guest authors Amy Lovat, Kim Mahood and Charlotte Wood and read their books before completing in-person writing workshops at NUspace.
Newcastle Writers Festival director Rosemarie Milsom said the course was created in response to local demand.
"The course offers local emerging writers a taste of what a writing course can offer and it may end up inspiring someone to make the leap into more intensive study," she said.
"Part of our remit is to support the growth of the literary sector and the festival is committed to providing a platform for new talent of which there is no shortage of in the Hunter."
Head of the School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, professor Kate Nash, said the program was part of an exciting new chapter in the relationship between UON and the Newcastle Writers Festival.
"We all have stories to tell, and this new course is all about fostering a love of writing, providing new writers with the skills, insights and support they need to begin their writing journey," she said.
To make a booking and to read a more detailed course schedule visit www.newcastlewritersfestival.org.au/writing-course/
