Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

'A huge window just opened': meet Newcastle's newest citizens

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'RE not too fussed on Vegemite, but newly-minted Australian citizens Maryam and Masoumeh Hossein Zadeh can't wait to learn more about the country that's welcomed them with open arms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.