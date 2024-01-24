'A huge window just opened': meet Newcastle's newest citizens

THEY'RE not too fussed on Vegemite, but newly-minted Australian citizens Maryam and Masoumeh Hossein Zadeh can't wait to learn more about the country that's welcomed them with open arms.
The twin sisters grew up as refugees in Yazd, Iran, after their parents fled the Taliban conflict in Afghanistan with hopes of a brighter future for their daughters.
Taking the citizenship pledge on Wednesday, Maryam and Masoumeh said Newcastle's laid-back lifestyle made it easier to adapt to a fresh start.
"Our future, at the end of it, in Iran you knew you would be a married wife and that's it, but in Australia I feel like a huge window just opened, I literally felt that way," Masoumeh said.
"I knew that if I was in Iran, by now after high school I would need to find work or get married, but here we are free to do whatever we want to do and we are planning to continue our education and find a very suitable job for ourselves," Maryam said.
The 17-year-old girls have exciting futures ahead of them, Masoumeh wants to become a lawyer and Maryam plans to study medicine.
The pair were excited and nervous to officially become citizens.
"I feel like a new person, honestly, truly, like a new person," Masoumeh said.
"To become Australian right now, we're willing to acknowledge more about this country because we know it's a lot more than what we're learning in school or other places, there's a lot more in society.
"We are hopeful and grateful to learn about all of this and acknowledge what's around us."
Maryam said she was thankful that her parents had taken a risk to give her and her sister a good life, full of rich opportunities.
"I'm a bit emotional, I feel really grateful that because of my parents' hard work I'm a citizen of this country now, I'm really grateful," she said.
"Australia, your bright future is coming up for you."
The sisters were two of 178 new citizens from 46 different countries including Iraq, Kenya, Brazil, Colombia, Nepal and Mexico who took the pledge at Newcastle City Hall on Wednesday.
Among them was Azad Ramo and his wife Kanirosh Tahir, who fled Syria and took refuge in Iraq for six years before coming to Australia.
Working with CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning's Refugee Hub, the couple have taken advantage of support services and English language classes to help them settle in their new country.
"I'm very happy that I have become an Australian citizen, because Australia is a country of peace and multiculturalism," Mr Ramo said.
"Australia is very safe for people, it's a very good country and safer than Syria and Iraq, we're very happy here."
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she was thrilled to see all corners of the globe represented at the ceremony.
"A lot of these people have been living here for a number of years before they've taken the long and special journey to become Australian citizens, and that journey can be very different," she said.
"We have people living here for 40 years who finally decide to fill out the paperwork and take that journey, and we have people who come from really difficult circumstances to start new lives.
"That's the wonderful thing about Newcastle, is that it's an inclusive city, a welcoming city, a refugee welcoming city and people can come and restart their lives here and be embraced by the community."
City of Newcastle is one of about 80 other local councils that chose not to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day this year.
Cr Nelmes said that decision was made about three years ago, after new citizens were surveyed about what date they would prefer.
"The results were quite overwhelming, which is that they would like to have a date around Australia Day but maybe more culturally appropriate," she said.
"We've always had a really good relationship with our Indigenous population, and I think it's appropriate to really take all Australian's views into account."
Her advice to the new Australians, and Novocastrians, was to get involved in a local surf club or swimming group.
"I think it's very Novocastrian to be at one with water, but that is a challenge particularly for people coming from some countries where they haven't had that exposure, so that would be my key recommendation, to make sure you have those skills," she said.
The ceremony featured a traditional didgeridoo and dance performance by the Deadly Callaghan Yidaki group, led by Alex Nean from Gamilaroi country.
Layla Rose Schillert from the Grainery Church sang the Australian National Anthem and was joined by Klaye Sanders to perform 'I Am Australian.'
