Tons of runs in Newcastle as Goninan fires for Seagulls in T20 Summer Bash

SEAGULLS captain Nick Foster simply says "it was good to watch".
Stockton, Newcastle and NSW Country representative Jeff Goninan became the seventh player to score a century in the space of four days, making 114 in a midweek T20 Summer Bash victory at No.1 Sportsground.
Goninan's 58-ball knock, featuring nine fours and seven sixes, followed on from a match-winning 122 not out by Wallsend's Aaron Wivell in the same competition on Sunday.
Cardiff-Boolaroo's Griffin Lea (103 not out), Stockton's Adrian Chad (120), Wests' Zac McGuigan (122) and University pair Muhammad Omer Farooq (116) and Simon Norvill (145 not out) all reached three figures playing first grade on Saturday.
Goninan, batting at No.3, anchored a total of 5-195 for the Seagulls and took 22 runs from the 18th over himself. In reply the Rosellas (Wests) posted 7-126 with Josh McTaggart (2-27) and Nathan Hudson (2-13) picking up two wickets each.
"He [Goninan] crunched them. It was pretty challenging and we were thinking about bowling first - it was a bit soft and looked like it was underprepared - but he didn't seem to mind it," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was good to watch. He was 12 off nine balls, or something like that, and then just went nuts. He got the hundred in maybe 49 or 50."
Foreman starred in Sunday's triumph.
Now alongside the Sea Dragons (University) with a 2-1 record, the Seagulls face the Flood (Maitland) in their remaining pool game on February 13. The Rosellas (3-1), with just the one loss, stay top of the group. The Kookaburras (Toronto) have yet to register a win.
