Newcastle eye Solway-Arms Cup to finish off representative campaign

NEWCASTLE representative coach Shane Burley expects "a few changes" when the team re-assembles for next month's crack at the Solway-Arms Cup.
Burley confirmed on Wednesday that Newcastle would play a 50-over fixture against ACT at No.1 Sportsground on February 25.
It will be the second straight season the silverware has been up for grabs. ACT won last year's friendly at Manuka Oval by four wickets, thanks largely to a century from John Rogers.
Newcastle collected a record-extending fifth straight NSW Country Championships title before Christmas but were knocked out in the semis of a stand-alone T20 tournament.
Six men's players from Newcastle were selected in the Bush Blues squad.
* BAROSSA Valley has been unveiled as next year's venue for the Australian Country Championships.
The SA wine region will carry on the hosting baton from Newcastle, who held the national carnival earlier this month.
* MID-SEASON recruit Danial Ibrahim has rocketed up the wicket-taking leaderboard in just one-and-a-half matches, collecting 15 already for Newcastle City.
The English county player added 4-53 off 23 overs in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with Charlestown at Kahibah Oval, following on from 11 across both innings last round.
* FORMER Hamwicks captain and Newcastle representative Josh Trappel has written a slice of cricketing history in the neighbouring Maitland first-grade competition, scoring the most runs in a season with four rounds remaining.
He went past the previous mark of 843, set by Jason Bartlett in 2005-2006, on Saturday.
* GREATER Hunter Coast (8-2) sit on top of the Brewer Shield ladder (Sydney women's under-18 competition). They host Bankstown at Townson Oval on Sunday.
