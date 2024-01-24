Knights tracking towards 'something special': Saifiti

JACOB Saifiti believes the Knights are "heading in the right direction" in terms of making a premiership tilt, admitting the club's rise last year was a major factor in his decision to re-sign for three more seasons.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The prop, who debuted for Newcastle in 2016 and at 27 is preparing for his ninth NRL season, inked a new deal late last year which will carry him into his early 30s.
The NSW and Fiji representative re-committed to his hometown club two months after the side's 10-game winning streak, a run which ended with a loss in the second week of the play-offs.
The semi-final exit was the furthest point the Knights had reached since falling one win short of a grand final in 2013, and followed consecutive first-week finals departures in 2020 and 2021.
While disappointed to not go further last year, for a player who began his career with back-to-back wooden-spoons - one of only a handful of players who remain at the club from 2016-17 - the winning streak and fifth-placed finish gave Saifiti confidence that the club is closing in on contending for a title.
"We're definitely heading in that direction," Saifiti said after training on Wednesday.
"Obviously I've had some poor years here, but the club is definitely heading in that direction.
"I didn't go through all that rubbish to up and leave when the club starts going good.
"I want to be part of something special here."
Along with twin brother Daniel, Saifiti has been credited by Knights coach Adam O'Brien for the way he returned from the off-season and how he has applied himself this summer.
Fresh from a honeymoon in the Maldives following his wedding to partner Immogen Rodier, the 142-game prop said he had no shortage of motivation to get back into training after last season.
"We finished the year well with that 10 in a row, but that loss to the Warriors left a sour taste in my mouth," he said.
"I knew that all us older boys were training hard together in the off-season and I just wanted to come back and put my best foot forward for the club and I know all us older boys feel the same.
"Everyone came back with that fire in their belly, fighting fit, and that's translating into our footy. It's definitely the fittest I've come back."
After a few months on the training pitch and now less than a month out from Newcastle's first trial against Cronulla on February 17, Saifiti is relishing the competition for spots in the starting side.
The Entrance Tigers junior, who missed five games due to suspension early last season, mostly came off the bench in 2023 but surpassed his brother to start in the front row with Leo Thompson in the last eight games.
Thompson, 23, whose year finished with a maiden New Zealand campaign, started 24 of 25 matches and appears a likely starter in round one. Jack Hetherington is also pushing the Saifitis after benefiting from an uninterpreted pre-season.
"There's competition for spots, but ... it's only driving me," Saifiti said.
"The resurgence of Leo. He has been a massive pick up for us. For me personally, he is someone I love playing with and ever since he has come through he has made me hungrier."
With former back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon the only regular first-grade forward to depart the Knights after last season, Saifiti said the club should reap the benefits of having limited turnover.
He said the greatest task for the club's forwards would be to try and consistently match it with the some of the game's best packs.
"In the past, I wouldn't say we've taken a backward step, but we've let them top-four teams push us over," he said.
"We're not about that anymore. As a pack we're maturing and getting older and I think it's time to give it back.
"Experience wise, there's probably some other teams out there that have it over us ... but like I said, we won't be taking a backward step this year."
The Knights host the Raiders in their season-opener on Thursday, March 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.