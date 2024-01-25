Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our People

Surgeons to sopranos: Australia Day honours for Hunter's leading lights

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
January 25 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day honours recipients, clockwise from top left, Kelvin Kong, Lucia Wilcox, Winsome Lambkin and Dr Ron Hacker. File pictures
Australia Day honours recipients, clockwise from top left, Kelvin Kong, Lucia Wilcox, Winsome Lambkin and Dr Ron Hacker. File pictures

Australia's first Aboriginal surgeon, a leading Hunter winemaker and an Opera Australia principal soprano are among 19 Hunter residents who have been recognised on the Australia Day honours list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.