Macquarie coach says points no issue amid second NRL recruit in as many days

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley remains confident player points won't be an issue this Newcastle Rugby League season following back-to-back NRL signings.
The Scorpions have this week secured the services of former Parramatta Eels duo Peni Terepo, who put pen to paper on Tuesday night, and Vai Toutai for 2024.
It also comes on the back of attracting Auckland-based No.7 Emmanuel Cerei.
"It was very difficult to take over a club with so many players leaving, to try and juggle that around we had to think outside the square a little bit and look at other competitions," Bayley told the Newcastle Herald.
"Obviously the impact transfer being really high at Newcastle clubs ... it's been very challenging to sign a squad from scratch under the points system.
"So where we sit now we're within our points and we're comfortable with where we're at ... in short we shouldn't need to be sitting players out weekly or anything like that. If all of our top pointers were available they'd all be able to play.
"It was a bit of a strategic move not too rush before Christmas and leave ourselves a bit of space to move if anything came up. That's paid off now."
Front-rower Terepo and outside back Toutai, who was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, have played a combined 157 NRL games for Parramatta and both represented Tonga.
In terms of new pivot Cerei, the rookie Newcastle RL mentor says "it's been a long process, but finally got the deal done".
His halves partner has yet to be determined according to Bayley while a three-way battle looms for hooker between Mitch New, Tyzac Jordan (training with Knights lower grades) and Josh Dimmock.
Hayden Sutton (Knights), Beau Parnell and Isaac Akuoko all provide options at fullback.
"The two big spots we needed to fill were a seven and experienced front-rower so everything is definitely coming together well. The spine is pretty well sorted and we're pretty happy with where we're at now," Bayley said.
Les Khan (Singleton) has also joined the Scorpions.
Macquarie open against Cessnock as part of Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on April 13.
