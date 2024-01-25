Hunter mobile reception is phoning it in, even close to the city

John Arnold, for his capacity as chief headkicker to anyone and anything to do with the Liberals. One thing that can be said about Mr Arnold is the consistency of his letters; very rarely does he stray from the subject of politics. Also an award Mac Macguire, in his capacity as head cheerleader and knocker of anyone who dares to disagree with his opinion, particularly the "no" voters in the failed Voice referendum, even though it is dead and buried. There are other worthy nominees for such an award, but space is limited. More seriously, keep the letters coming - variety is the spice of life.