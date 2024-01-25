Newcastle Herald
Letters

Hunter mobile reception is phoning it in, even close to the city

By Letters to the Editor
January 26 2024 - 4:00am
I WAS amused when hearing on the news that Port Stephens had patchy mobile coverage this week. I live in Merewether Heights and have never had mobile coverage. I can message from my home, but cannot receive or send a call. People who visit me find that they cannot use their mobiles. I live so close to the sixth-largest city in Australia and if I didn't keep my landline I would not have connection to the outside world.

