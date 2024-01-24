Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police compiling evidence in case of shooting murder accused

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 24 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Simpson, 42, was allegedly shot and murdered.
John Simpson, 42, was allegedly shot and murdered.

EVIDENCE is still being collected in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing John Simpson in the Hunter earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.