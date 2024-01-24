Hunter rock quarry gets nod despite community protest

The NSW Independent Planning Commission has conditionally approved Deep Creek Quarry north west of Karuah, despite fierce community opposition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Ironstone Developments Pty Ltd will extract, process and and transport up to 500,000 tonnes of hard rock material from the area over 30-years.
The project's business case says it will provide between 17 to 31 direct employees and contractors per year. It will also contribute between $3.7 and $10.2 million per year in gross state product.
But the Ironstone Community Action Group argued the quarry would have a devastating impact on the surrounding community and the environment.
In particular it warned the project would destroy the area's fledgling eco-tourism industry.
The group was supported by a Mid Coast Council submission that described the proposal as 'significant' and warned it would cause the clearing and loss of a large area of native vegetation, affect local populations of threatened species and remove and modify areas of habitat for biodiversity and connectivity.
The three-member commission Panel, comprising Professor Snow Barlow, Janett Milligan and Ken Kanofski, met with key stakeholders, conducted a site inspection tour and held a public meeting into the project. They heard from 12 speakers and received 42 written submissions from the community.
In its Statement of Reasons, the commission found the proposed site was "suitable for a hard rock quarry given its hard rock resources, topography, avoidance of major environmental constraints and access to the regional road network".
It acknowledged the community concerns but concluded that the impacts of the development could be mitigated through strict conditions of consent.
These include real time noise monitoring for compliance with noise limits and regular air quality monitoring, the results of which are to be published on the applicant's website.
Conditions also include measures to mitigate the impact of heavy vehicle movements on the performance of the Bucketts Way and Pacific Highway intersection and adherence to a code of conduct by drivers.
The applicant must also offset biodiversity impacts, including by establishing a 235 hectare biodiversity stewardship site on adjacent land, and planting and maintaining 900 koala feed trees.
The commission said these and other conditions of consent would:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.