Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Look after mates, stay safe: police on the ground, water and in the air

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 25 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will be out on the roads, on the streets, on the waterways, and in the air for Operation Australia Day 2024. File picture
Police will be out on the roads, on the streets, on the waterways, and in the air for Operation Australia Day 2024. File picture

MATESHIP and respect are "part of our story" as Australians and police are urging people to look out for each other and make good decisions on the January 26 long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.