Look after mates, stay safe: police on the ground, water and in the air

MATESHIP and respect are "part of our story" as Australians and police are urging people to look out for each other and make good decisions on the January 26 long weekend.
Operation Australia Day 2024 was launched across NSW on Wednesday.
Double demerits started early this morning and will run through to 11.59pm on Sunday.
Police across Newcastle and the Hunter will be out in force on the ground, on the water, and in the air.
"The big message that we're trying to get out there is that keeping safe on the roads is everyone's responsibility," Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol Acting Inspector David Prevett said.
"Our officers are not out to spoil your fun.
"Make sure you're well-rested before heading off on journeys, give yourself plenty of time, stick to the speed limit, put the phone away and never drive if affected by alcohol and drugs."
He said there would be a heavy police presence on the New England Highway between Newcastle and Tamworth, where the annual country music festival is on at the moment.
There have been fatal and serious crashes on Hunter roads already this year, and 35 people were killed in 2023.
Marked and unmarked police cars will be patrolling all major thoroughfares, country roads and back streets.
Public transport will run to weekend or public holiday timetables.
General duties officers will be backed by specialist units - including highway patrol, the transport command, the riot squad, Operations Support Group, the mounted and dog units, PolAir and water police - across the state.
Police minister Yasmin Catley urged the community to behave in line with "shared values as Australians".
"Mateship, camaraderie, respect and diversity are all part of our story, and everyone has a role to play in looking out for their mates and loved ones this Australia Day," she said.
Operation Australia Day 2024 commander Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty said police were working closely with government agencies to create a safe environment.
"We want everyone to feel safe and respected as we come together to reflect on our shared history and celebrate contemporary Australia," he said.
"We all love a good long weekend, however, what you need to know is your limits when consuming alcohol.
"Look after your mates, have a plan to get home safely, and know that police and emergency services are on hand if you need help."
January 26 has typically been one of the most popular days for boaters to hit the water.
Marine Area Commander Superintendent Joe McNulty reminded skippers to check their vessels and ensure all required safety equipment was on board, including lifejackets.
"Life jackets should be used by anyone heading out on a boat, jet ski, or kayak; as well as rock fishers," he said.
He said water police would be targeting drink driving and would be randomly breath testing boaters.
Newcastle could reach 39 degrees on Friday as a heatwave sets in, and emergency services and health authorities have urged people to be careful outside in the heat.
"Traffic delays and the heat generally has the potential to frustrate drivers with slower conditions on the road; so please be patient," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"The best advice is if you don't need to be out - stay at home.
"We know many people will want to head to the beach, a local swimming hole or swim in your backyard pool. Please be careful. Keep a watchful eye over children especially when they are near the water - all children need to be supervised."
Anyone who sees suspicious or illegal behaviour should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call triple zero (000) in an emergency.
HEAT ADVICE:
