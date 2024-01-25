Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Port Stephens leads the pack in dwelling value growth

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three suburbs in Port Stephens topped a list of coastal markets with the highest growth in dwelling values across regional NSW since March 2020. Picture supplied
Three suburbs in Port Stephens topped a list of coastal markets with the highest growth in dwelling values across regional NSW since March 2020. Picture supplied

PORT Stephens has emerged as the top coastal market for dwelling value growth in regional NSW since COVID.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.