Revealing the key dates and predictions for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

With the regular season several weeks in, all eyes will turn to the playoffs. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

2023 was the year of many incredible moments in the NBA, with LeBron James breaking the league's all-time scoring record and Denver Nugget bagging their first championship. As the calendar flips to 2024 and the regular season several weeks in, all eyes will turn to the playoffs.

The first two months of the competition have already given us enough sample size to make bold predictions about the NBA playoffs. But remember that there is still a fair amount of parity, so nothing is cast in stone yet.

NBA Playoffs format and schedule

The NBA playoffs is a postseason event with its own qualifying format. This event determines the season's NBA champions and often happens between mid-April and mid-June. There are four rounds in the NBA playoffs, each lasting two weeks.

So, how do playoffs work in NBA? After the regular NBA season, the playoffs will begin with the Play-In tournament and advance to the finals. Interestingly, data shows that teams with home-court advantage win the finals 77 per cent of the time.

Possible dates for the NBA playoffs:

April 14: The regular season ends

April 16: Game 1 Play-In - East 7 and East 8 meet to earn the seventh seed.

April 16: Game 2 Play-In - West 7 and West 8 meet to earn the seventh seed.

April 17: Play-In Game 3 - East 9 and East 10 meet, with the winner playing the loser of East 7 vs East 8 game.

April 17: Play-In Game 4 - West 9 and West 10 meet, with the winner playing the loser of West 7 vs West 8 game.

April 19: Play-In Game 5 - The loser of East 7 vs East 8 meets the East 9 vs East 10 winner to earn the eighth seed.

April 19: Play-In Game 6 - The loser of West 7 vs West 8 meets the winner of West 9 vs West 10 to earn the eighth seed.

April 20: Start of NBA Playoffs.

May 6-7: Conference Semifinals start.

May 21-22: Conference Finals begin.

June 6 to June 27: NBA Finals

Will the Denver Nuggets retain the title?

There have been questions about whether the Nuggets can return to the big stage with back-to-back championships. Despite recording two more losses than the Timberwolves, we expect this richly talented team to secure the number 1 seed from the West. But it won't be a walkover because the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have what it takes to secure the top seed.

Quickly moving to the East, the Boston Celtics are currently the class act in the Conference despite losing to the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament. Jayson Tatum, who has 27.0 points per game, is now enjoying an MVP-level performance. Reports say that Netflix is making an NBA documentary series featuring the Celtics star.

Another East team we expect to dominate the playoffs is the Miami Heat. Although this team had a slow 1-4 start to the season, they have won 16 of the last 26 games. Bum Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have shown they are plus-level defenders. Plus, their head coach, Erik Spoelstra, has agreed to a new 8-year contract extension, which should motivate the squad as they head to the NBA playoffs.