Revealing the key dates and predictions for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

This is branded content.
2023 was the year of many incredible moments in the NBA, with LeBron James breaking the league's all-time scoring record and Denver Nugget bagging their first championship. As the calendar flips to 2024 and the regular season several weeks in, all eyes will turn to the playoffs.
The first two months of the competition have already given us enough sample size to make bold predictions about the NBA playoffs. But remember that there is still a fair amount of parity, so nothing is cast in stone yet.
NBA Playoffs format and schedule
The NBA playoffs is a postseason event with its own qualifying format. This event determines the season's NBA champions and often happens between mid-April and mid-June. There are four rounds in the NBA playoffs, each lasting two weeks.
So, how do playoffs work in NBA? After the regular NBA season, the playoffs will begin with the Play-In tournament and advance to the finals. Interestingly, data shows that teams with home-court advantage win the finals 77 per cent of the time.
Possible dates for the NBA playoffs:
Will the Denver Nuggets retain the title?
There have been questions about whether the Nuggets can return to the big stage with back-to-back championships. Despite recording two more losses than the Timberwolves, we expect this richly talented team to secure the number 1 seed from the West. But it won't be a walkover because the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have what it takes to secure the top seed.
Quickly moving to the East, the Boston Celtics are currently the class act in the Conference despite losing to the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament. Jayson Tatum, who has 27.0 points per game, is now enjoying an MVP-level performance. Reports say that Netflix is making an NBA documentary series featuring the Celtics star.
Another East team we expect to dominate the playoffs is the Miami Heat. Although this team had a slow 1-4 start to the season, they have won 16 of the last 26 games. Bum Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have shown they are plus-level defenders. Plus, their head coach, Erik Spoelstra, has agreed to a new 8-year contract extension, which should motivate the squad as they head to the NBA playoffs.
Disclaimer: Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.