Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ausgrid postpones planned works in Hunter amid heatwave conditions

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ausgrid has postponed its planned works for the Hunter. File pictures
Ausgrid has postponed its planned works for the Hunter. File pictures

AS a heatwave sweeps across the Hunter energy company Ausgrid has postponed its planned works in the region for Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.