Your Weekender reads: Dubbo Zoofari; Blake Bowden; Ian Moss and much more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, January 27.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
What's it like to go on a zoofari with the family? Taronga's Western Plains Zoo at Dubbo is offering the new experience and it involves a sleepover.
Blake Bowden can't wait to step into Jason Donovan's high heels as Dr Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at the Civic Theatre. It's a far cry from squeaky clean Brad Majors, the other character he was cast as in the popular musical.
Mike Scanlon has come across a mystery wheel of a mine poppet head in Booragul. Will it join the precious few mining relics that serve as reminders of the region's coalmining past?
Legendary guitarist and singer Ian Moss tells Megan Doherty there's always more to learn.
Alex Morris checks in from Santiago, just a stone's throw from the Andes.
Charley Crockett live, Beach 5s rugby, markets and pickleball. Check what's on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.