Gidley back to lead Knights legends at Beach 5s footy festival

Kurt Gidley reckons there's no other place he'd rather be on Australia Day than at the Beach 5s this Friday.
The Knights legend will again lead a side featuring some of his old teammates at the annual footy festival, which is now into its fourth year at the iconic Newcastle beach.
"When you're playing contact footy on the sand on hot days, it blows the lungs out pretty quick," said Gidley, who debuted last year alongside the likes of former Knights fullback Robbie O'Davis.
"It was fun last year. It was competitive but respectful.
"A couple of injuries - Robbie O' got a tooth knocked out.
"But a fun day out. The crowd there were entertained, there's music. And I love this town - it's at Nobbys beach, where else would you rather be?"
Gidley's 'Knights Legends' team will twice take on an 'All Nations' side led by Sione Finefeuiaki, at 4.40pm and 5.20pm.
The likes of Chris Houston, Michael Dobson and Kade Snowden are all confirmed starters.
"I'm trying to get Billy Peden signed up again, but he tells me he is a bit older and worried about getting injured," Gidley said. "He was one of my best last year. Billy is still fit and moves well."
The Beach 5s begins at 1pm with an Acknowledgement to Country before a series of youth exhibition games.
Golden Guitar-winning artist Matt Scullion will perform live throughout the afternoon, along with the Wanggliyn Barray-ga Dancers.
Scullion will conclude the event with a half-hour long performance from 5.50pm.
