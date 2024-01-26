Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Successful Newcastle Adoption Day

By Michael Cowley
January 26 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAPs Kelly OBrien and Vianna were joined by Wallsend MP the Hon Sonia Hornery at the recent Adoption Day in Newcastle. Picture supplied
GAPs Kelly OBrien and Vianna were joined by Wallsend MP the Hon Sonia Hornery at the recent Adoption Day in Newcastle. Picture supplied

The Member for Wallsend the Hon. Sonia Hornery has thrown her support behind more Greyhound As Pets (GAP) adoption days in the region after a successful event to rehome dogs held at Lambton Park in Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.