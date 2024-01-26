Successful Newcastle Adoption Day

The Member for Wallsend the Hon. Sonia Hornery has thrown her support behind more Greyhound As Pets (GAP) adoption days in the region after a successful event to rehome dogs held at Lambton Park in Newcastle.
Ms Hornery attended the GAP adoption day on January 13, spending time with her local constituents among the large crowd who were keen to learn more about the dogs.
"The Hunter Valley has always been a heartland for the industry, with a strong and historically successful participant population," Ms Hornery said.
"I have been a major supporter of greyhound racing in this region for many years, but I know that racing is just one part of the industry, and just as important is the rehoming of these beautiful animals once their careers on the racetrack are over.
"It was a pleasure to show my support and attend the Summer Holidays Adoption Day at Lambton Park recently."
Despite the very warm summer heat, the Adoption Day was a great success, drawing a large crowd, with many looking to welcome new family members.
By the day's end new homes had been found for 10 greyhounds: Lizzy, Pam, Blacky, Jessie, Elly, Richie, Marty, Lenny, Ritza, and Wolfgang.
"While they are magnificent athletes, post racing greyhounds make wonderful pets; so placid, so loving, they don't shed or smell, and they are so low maintenance," Ms Hornery said.
"I'd encourage anyone to head to a Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) adoption event, or even go to the GAP facility at Wyee down the coast, and meet some of these beautiful dogs."
Greyhounds As Pets celebrated its 15th birthday late last year and the organisation has grown significantly in recent times. It has two facilities, one on the Central Coast at Wyee and one at Londonderry in Western Sydney, as well as regional programs around the state. In 2022-23, the GAP team conducted more than 100 events and activations around NSW.
The GAP team were a big driver in a record number of 2,202 retired greyhounds being rehomed through GRNSW-assisted programs in 2022-23.
"Greyhounds are the most empathetic and gentle souls by nature who love people," GAP director of Rehoming and Adoption Programs, Jamie Palmer said.
"All they like is to be with people and to sleep. It's their natural state. They have what's called the greyhound lean where they just lean against a person's leg. It's kind of like a weighted blanket."
The GAP team will be holding a special adoption day at the Lowe Family Wine Co in Mudgee on January 27, but the GAP facility at Wyee has a number of dogs ready for new homes.
To see which greyhounds are available and look at their biographies, head to gapnsw.com.au.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
