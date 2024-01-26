Tips for parents: dealing with the back-to-school blues

When your daughter says she hasn't made friends, try slowing down and saying, "That sounds really hard, I wonder if it also feels lonely?" It's so important to give her the space to feel seen and heard before we coach. From this point we are able to ask more and find out what is the hardest part. Alongside our child we might brainstorm ideas for how to make connections, initiate some playdates to support her, or think about talking to the school to see how they can help.