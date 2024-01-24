Norwegian club reportedly among interested parties in Jets young gun

The Newcastle Jets department of youth continues to be a hot topic of conversation with the transfer window open.
It was reported by Express Sport, the digital arm of Britain's Daily Express, on Tuesday that "Norwegian outfit Viking FK are advancing in pursuit of Australian talent Clayton Taylor".
"Clubs in the Premier League, Championship and Scotland have all expressed an interest in the 2004-born winger. Newcastle Jets are demanding a £300,000 transfer fee plus bonuses, as well as a percentage of any future sale," the report said.
Taylor is having a break-out first A-League campaign since being signed to a two-year-deal by the Jets out of NPL NSW.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder started every game during the first half of this campaign but was sidelined as Newcastle beat a 10-man Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night due to injury.
Jets coach Rob Stanton has relied heavily on his younger players since taking the helm and, as the January 10 to February 4 transfer window loomed, said: "I don't foresee any changes unless someone wants to leave and we think it is good for them and good for us."
Speaking on Wednesday, Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske reiterated the position.
"The club has been focused on building a squad that is full of young, developing talent and we're consistently fielding the youngest team in the A-League, and it's a team that is highly competitive and is building strongly for this season," Mattiske said.
"When you look into that talent, as that talent is developing, we're aware that there is interest in a number of players. We're aware that Clayton is one those players that there has been interest already in terms of his development and that's a great credit to Clayton, and it's also a great credit to Rob and the football staff here at the club and the system that's been created to develop young talent.
"Whilst there is interest, we're very mindful of the importance of guiding that talent forward and particularly within our development structure, but if that talent is to move overseas, we play a role in making sure that those players are set up for success."
The Jets men are back at home on Saturday (6pm), hosting competition pace-setters Wellington.
