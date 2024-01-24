Fire danger heats up as sweltering weather sweeps in

ALL FIRE permits have been suspended and the danger rating has been upped as the region battles hot, dry and windy weather conditions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The fire danger level on Thursday was high for Newcastle, Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Singleton, Cessnock, Dungog and the Upper Hunter.
Fire permits were suspended at midnight last night and will remain suspended indefinitely, a Rural Fire Service spokesperson confirmed.
In those council areas on Friday, January 26, the fire danger rating will rise to extreme.
At this stage, no total fire ban has been declared for Thursday or Friday.
"Over the coming days, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heatwave conditions across large parts of the state, with temperatures expected to reach the high thirties and low forties," the RFS sopkesperson said.
"With the high temperatures, we expect elevated fire conditions towards the end of the week, at the beginning of Australia Day long weekend.
"It's important you are your family are prepared and know what you'll do if fire threatens."
Newcastle is forecast to reach 40 degrees today and possibly 41 tomorrow; it's the same for Muswellbrook and Singleton on Thursday but Singleton could reach 42 on Friday; same for Cessnock.
It was already 33.6 degrees at the Nobbys weather station in Newcastle at 10.30am on Thursday.
Report all unattended fires to triple zero (000) and stay up to date by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm or checking the Fires Near Me NSW app.
HEAT ADVICE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.