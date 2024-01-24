Fire danger heats up as sweltering weather sweeps in

Avoid being outdoors in the hottest part of the day

Keep your home cooler by using air-conditioning or electric fans and closing doors, windows, blinds, and curtains

Limit your physical activity to early in the morning when it's coolest

Stay hydrated

When outdoors, apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses and a wide brim hat to protect your eyes, face, and scalp

Seek out cool places or air-conditioned public facilities in your local area if you can

Recognise the symptoms of heat illness - including pale skin, headache, nausea, dizziness, fainting, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, muscle cramps, decreased urine output - and call medical care if needed

Try loosening or removing clothing, having a cold shower using ice packs to cool down

Heat stroke requires immediate medical emergency care - symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, agitation and altered mental state, profuse sweating or hot, dry skin, muscle twitching or seizures, rapid breathing, a quick strong pulse or very high body temperature - call triple zero (000)

Stay across any bushfire warnings