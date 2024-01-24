Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Fire danger heats up as sweltering weather sweeps in

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 25 2024 - 10:40am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A destructive bushfire at Kurri Kurri on December 14 last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A destructive bushfire at Kurri Kurri on December 14 last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer

ALL FIRE permits have been suspended and the danger rating has been upped as the region battles hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.