Gidley backing Knights to improve on breakthrough campaign

Knights legend Kurt Gidley knows better than anyone what it's like to be so close yet so far away from winning an NRL premiership.
Gidley debuted in 2001, the year the Knights won their second and most recent title. It was his sole appearance that season.
The versatile back went on to play 251 games for his hometown club in a career spanning 15 NRL seasons, but he had just one win in seven finals games.
The former skipper had great individual success, playing 12 Tests for Australia and just as many Origins for NSW, but reaching a grand final and having the chance to win a title eluded him.
However after Newcastle's run to last year's play-offs, reaching a semi-final for the first time since 2013, Gidley is confident the current crop of players are well aware of what they might be able to achieve in coming years.
"We want to maintain the momentum that we achieved last year, and I know the players are really mindful of what they experienced," Gidley, who will feature at today's Beach 5s footy festival at Nobbys beach, said.
"The excitement and the way the town supported them; with the full stadiums and even when they're out going for a coffee or a swim.
"That's fresh in their mind."
Newcastle went on a winning run, which extended to 10 games, to climb from 14th position mid-season to finish fifth. It earned them a home final for the first time since 2006, and sold out McDonald Jones Stadium for a third consecutive game. The streak ignited the fan base in a way not seen in years.
"Look at the belief that the back end of last year gave individual players, the team, club and town," Gidley said.
"When you've got belief and you're executing your plays, you're pretty unstoppable. And the club was unstoppable there for 10 games. When teams have got momentum, whether they're the most talented [or not], momentum is a really, really tough thing to play against.
"But when you've got it, it's a hell of a feeling, and the players will want to capture that momentum as soon as possible this year."
Asked if he felt the Knights had entered a "premiership window", Gidley said he thought they were capable of making the top four this year but stressed any club's title tilt was dependent on their best players getting through relatively unscathed.
"I think they're top-four contenders, for sure," he said. "The big bit of uncertainty around all teams is just trying to keep your best players on the park.
"We missed Kalyn [Ponga] for a number of weeks, we had other guys injured for different periods of the year.
"You need some luck. Luck plays a part in being able to keep your best players on the field through the year."
