Drugs, stolen bank cards uncovered after road spikes stop car chase: police

SUSPICIOUS bank cards and a stash of what's suspected to be cannabis were allegedly uncovered after road spikes had to be deployed in a police chase overnight.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Dylan Kayne Jones, 23, remains behind bars after fronting Cessnock Local Court on Thursday on a string of charges.
Hunter Valley police were patrolling Mount View Road at Cessnock about 10.30pm last night when a Toyota Corolloa allegedly failed to pull over for officers.
A pursuit was sparked, with a passenger also in the car, and continued towards Abermain, police said.
Road spikes were deployed and the Corolla was brought to a stop a short time later.
Officers searched the car and claim several items of interest were discovered, including an unauthorised number plate, identification cards and bank cards suspected of being stolen, and a substance believed to be cannabis.
Jones was allegedly behind the wheel at the time and was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station.
His passenger was released without incident, police said.
Police allege the Merrylands man was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on the road.
He was not required to enter pleas to several charges, including police pursuit, using an unauthorised number plate, and possessing a prohibited drug.
Cessnock court heard on Thursday he faces a separate allegation of aggravated break-and-enter while armed.
He made no application for release and bail was formally refused.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.