A QUIRKY house hidden in the wilderness on an acreage in Wollombi has hit the market.
And, it's definitely one for the DIY enthusiast.
The off-grid property at 780 Milsons Arm Road is for sale with Garry Musgrove at Musgrove Realty who described the house as one of most unique he had listed in Wollombi.
The 48-acre bush block of land was bought for just $18,000 in 1985 according to records and now comes with a price guide of $750,000 to $800,000.
The historic village, which is surrounded by Yengo National Park and the Watagan Mountains, is known for its off-the-grid homes in secluded bushland, however he said this property was in a league of its own.
The property includes an unfinished house that the owner has spent decades building piece by piece using recycled materials and handmade mud bricks.
Mr Musgrove described the two-bedroom, one-bathroom property as a "labour of love" for the owner.
"We come across lots of unique properties in Wollombi but this one is interesting because it is unfinished and the owner has been building it for 20 or 30 years, so it has his own eclectic touches," Mr Musgrove said.
"He has been hands-on with it since day one and living there while working on it."
The agent said the property would suit a buyer who was keen on DIY projects and renovating in a "back to nature" environment.
"It is definitely one for a DIY-er and somebody who wants to put their own twist on it because the house is not completely finished," he said.
"It is a real bush retreat that has a lot of character so it would be ideal for someone who likes to be hands-on and finish building someone else's dream."
It is accessed via a track around 15 minutes off Milsons Arm Road through blue gum forest with natural rock features.
Positioned on the knoll of a hill with views across the trees, the property has walking trails and rock caves to explore, and an abundance of flora and fauna, including lyrebirds, wombats, wallabies and rock orchids.
Inside the home there is a library filled with books and a vast music collection, along with original art works created by the owner's brother.
"There is a studio set up upstairs," he said.
"It's a bit like going into a museum, he has his brother's art work in there and most of the house is made from recycled materials and mud bricks."
The mud bricks work to keep the home cool in the warmer months.
There are spacious living areas and two large bedrooms upstairs.
There a kitchen with a gas stove and a fuel stove, as well as a bathroom with a tub and sink plus a composting toilet system.
And there are no bills to pay as the property runs off-grid with solar power and tank water.
Inspection of the property is available by appointment through Musgrove Realty.
