'Didn't want to live with that': Young woman's double mastectomy choice

Bailey De Gioia's decision to get a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction at age 21 wasn't easy, but felt like the right choice.
Ms De Gioia, of New Lambton, tested positive for the breast cancer gene and had a strong family history of the disease.
Her mum Michelle had breast cancer while pregnant with her.
"I was pretty sick in her tummy because her body was trying to battle it," Ms De Gioia, now 24, said.
Her aunt and great grandmother also had breast cancer and her grandad carried the breast cancer gene.
"My sister didn't have the gene, but I did. So it was a matter of when I was going to get breast cancer, rather than if.
"I was guaranteed to be diagnosed at some point in my life from as young as 25.
"I didn't really want to live my life with that anxiety. I did the surgery as a preventative measure."
In February, she will join a challenge with the Newcastle-based Breast Cancer Trials.
Participants commit to walking 57 kilometres with their dog throughout the month to raise money for breast cancer research.
The distance reflects that 57 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each day, on average, in Australia.
Ms De Gioia will take on the challenge with her labradoodle Charlie.
"It's something I hold very close to my heart, so I wanted to participate to fundraise and help raise awareness," she said.
"A lot of people are unaware about the trials that have led to effective treatments today."
Ms De Gioia said her earliest memories were attending breast cancer treatments with her mum at the Calvary Mater Hospital in Newcastle.
"The radiation therapists would look after me and let me watch her receive treatments," she said.
"My beautiful mum beat breast cancer twice. She is now 20 years cancer free."
Her mum also had a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction.
As for her own surgery, Ms De Gioia said it went well.
"I recovered fast because of my age and health, but it was extremely painful," she said.
"I was under full-time care by my partner, Ollie, who was amazing because I couldn't lift my arms or barely stand up straight.
"In six weeks, though, I was back at the gym and back to normal."
Ms De Gioia is in her final year of studying medical radiation science.
She is majoring in radiation therapy to "help treat, cure, care and advocate for those diagnosed with cancer".
"In my placements, I've had the privilege of treating, meeting and speaking to many women, men and their families affected by breast cancer."
She has learnt how treatments and clinical trials can save lives.
The Breast Cancer Trials organisation is urging people to join its "pawsome challenge" with their "furry friends".
"We want to see a world where no more lives are cut short by breast cancer," it said.
Money raised for the cause supports clinical trials that aim to foster personalised treatments for "the best chance of a long-term cure".
The trials aim to discover more treatment options for people with metastatic breast cancer to prolong and improve their lives.
And they seek to prevent breast cancer in people at high risk for the disease.
