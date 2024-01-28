Newcastle Herald
Letters: why not fold maritime into new gallery?

January 29 2024 - 4:00am
Expansion works are underway at Newcastle Art Gallery.
Expansion works are underway at Newcastle Art Gallery.

WHY can't a Newcastle Maritime Museum be part of the Newcastle Art Gallery proposal? After all, paintings only hang on walls, the floor area which would be substantial should have no trouble displaying maritime exhibits and memorabilia.

