Letters: why not fold maritime into new gallery?

That's $500 million per annum to be recovered over let's say 8760 trips per annum (12 trips to and from per day, one every two hours going each way). Therefore, if there were 1000 passengers on average on every single trip each way to and from, then this would be $57 per passenger trip ... for a start. That's with no profit, no other costs at all added on, nor time to construct, delays, inflation, etc. I think we will put this federal government thought bubble to bed ... again.