Unparalleled lifestyle experience in the heart of dynamic coastal city

2 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Immerse yourself in the heartbeat of the city with this two-bedroom modern masterpiece, where contemporary design seamlessly blends with open-plan living.
The apartment's sophisticated layout extends effortlessly to an expansive entertaining area, offering breathtaking views of Newcastle Harbour.
Here, each moment is infused with the dynamic energy of the city, yet the panoramic vistas provide a serene backdrop, creating a harmonious space where luxury and lifestyle converge.
Mere minutes away from the buzzing energy of Honeysuckle's eclectic cafes, bars, and restaurants, and a stone's throw from the picturesque foreshore walk, Newcastle's finest beaches, and the trendy ambiance of Darby Street the location is a haven for those seeking the perfect balance between urban convenience and coastal tranquility.
605/5 Merewether Street invites you to embrace the epitome of urban sophistication in the heart of one of Australia's most dynamic and picturesque coastal cities.
