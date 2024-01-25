Black Diamond in the rough: chihuahua emerges from ruins of Singleton house fire

A PET chihuahua has lived up to his name of 'Black Diamond', emerging from the rough ruins of a house fire in Singleton on Thursday.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were extinguishing the house in the Hunter Valley and were stunned to see the black chihuahua emerge from the site, covered in fire-fighting foam.
Scared and covered in soot, he bit a female firefighter on the thumb when she tried approach him. The firefighter was treated in hospital for a minor wound.
The blaze broke out at about 6.30am on January 25, causing a female resident to cry out for help, FRNSW said.
She fled the house and was treated for smoke inhalation by NSW Ambulance paramedics as FRNSW crews from Singleton, Branxton, Cessnock, Minmi and Rutherford battled the blaze.
Firefighters set up a defensive perimeter to protect neighbouring homes and gained control of the fire after an hour.
Determining the house was at risk of collapse, fire crews were dousing hot spots, when suddenly the Black Diamond emerged from the ruins, covered in soot, and was otherwise unscathed.
Fire crews cleaned the dog and set about getting him looked after and reunited with his owner.
The home was destroyed and FRNSW have said the cause remains unknown at this stage.
