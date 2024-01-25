Newcastle Falcons re-sign home-grown big man Myles Cherry

HOME-GROWN hero Myles Cherry is back on board for another NBL1 East flight with the Newcastle Falcons.
A consistent provider in the paint at both ends of the floor, the Newcastle-born and bred big man averaged 16.1 points at 58 per cent shooting, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2023.
Those numbers were remarkably similar to his 17.5 points at 56 per cent, 10 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game in Newcastle's 2022 campaign.
Like his Falcons teammate Ryan Beisty, who is also returning, Cherry was on the radar of other NBL1 clubs in the off-season but was keen to commit to his home-town team under the guidance of new coach Josh Morgan.
"I am super-excited and thrilled to be back in the blue, red and white for the 2024 season," Cherry said. "The group this year is an exciting one, with many returners and the introduction of a few key pieces into the mix.
"Josh Morgan spear-heading the group this season brings with it a new set of concepts which should fuel an exciting brand of basketball for the Falcons this year. I am eager for what this season brings, and to put ourselves in a position to compete for a championship.
"I am confident with the group that we have that we can be very competitive within this competition."
Cherry posted 10 double-doubles last year, including two in late May to earn NBL1 East Player of the Week honours. He compiled a season-high 27 points and 20 rebounds in a 66-62 road win against Bankstown then backed up at home the next day with 25 points and 16 boards in a 95-76 win against Albury-Wodonga.
"Obviously we're thrilled and excited to have Myles signed on for this coming season," Morgan said.
"I have been watching him ply his trade as an assistant coach for NSW Country in Albury this week, so he is already giving back - he is that type of person. He is highly efficient, gives us a significant presence at both ends of the floor, and given his overall ability and the fact he is another one of our juniors, was another massive priority for us alongside Ryan Beisty.
"Myles is pretty settled back at home now and he is extremely committed and focused on playing finals again in 2024.
"He is a great person, and he had plenty of options available to him, so we hope to repay his commitment to us."
A City Limits junior and St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton graduate, 25-year-old Cherry represented Newcastle division-one junior teams from under-12s to under-18s. He won national championships in under-16s and under-18s in NSW Country junior sides.
After completing his US college career at NCAA Division I school Lafayette in 2020, Cherry returned to his home town and represented Newcastle in Waratah League, which became NBL1 East in 2022.
