Port of Newcastle container compensation on state's freight reform agenda

The NSW government has announced a new freight reform program, with a Port of Newcastle compensation payment for container operations high on the agenda.
Transport for NSW has appointed an "independent advisory panel of eminent experts" to oversee the reforms.
The panel's "immediate priorities" would include determining how much the port must pay in compensation for increasing container operations, a Transport for NSW statement said.
The compensation would extinguish controversial container handling fees imposed on the port during its privatisation in 2014.
The reforms could also influence the Lower Hunter freight rail bypass - a dedicated line planned between Fassifern and Hexham.
Separating rail freight from the passenger rail line would reduce network congestion on the rail network across Newcastle.
The government's freight reform program will focus on the supply chain, with ports, rail and roads to be examined.
The program will identify short-, medium- and long-term actions to support the "ongoing improvement of freight transport across NSW".
The panel members - Kerry Schott, Lucio Di Bartolomeo and Hermione Parsons - have "deep experience in the freight and logistics sector".
They will report to Transport Minister Jo Haylen on the development of a new freight strategy for the state.
Ms Haylen said freight transport was "critical to support the people, businesses and industries of NSW".
"A more productive freight sector can deliver reduced costs for businesses and lower retail prices for ordinary people," she said.
"Our freight network is still too disjointed and inefficient with policy and infrastructure bottlenecks across the supply chain."
Community consultation is due to occur, following the release of a discussion paper this year.
