Food Bites: Valentine's Day food for thought in Newcastle and the Hunter

Valentine's Day is fast approaching ... but wasn't it just Christmas? Anyway, for those keen on making their loved one feel extra special on February 14, the following options caught my attention.
Cupcake Espresso has a huge selection of cupcakes and cakes (which feed two to three people) to choose from, and a decadent dessert box. The team have chosen a retro theme this year, says Cupcake Espresso general manager Maddison Parker, to provide "more variety for all people wanting to celebrate". The dessert box contains brownies, red velvet cookies, a tub of chocolate, a Nutella tub, vanilla cupcakes, sugar cookies, strawberries, marshmallows and Valentine's themed lollies. Order at cupcake espresso.com.au.
Also, Claire's Cupcakes has a tasty-looking chocolate fondue dessert board ($50), plus various cupcake and cookie options and even a heart-shaped "Love Cake". Go online to clairescupcakes100vegan.com.au to order.
If you're considering a night out, Nagisa Japanese Restaurant at Honeysuckle is a definite contender. Their Valentine's Day menu is too extensive to list here, but includes Sydney Rock Oysters with champagne, yuzu creme fraiche foam, dill oil and sea grapes; tuna carpaccio; a blue swimmer crab tartlet; snapper tartare; and a MB9+ wagyu tataki.
Market St Basement in Newcastle has a set menu ($120 per person) which includes antipasto on arrival, an entree of burrata or seared scallops; a 250-gram Angus eye fillet or rigatoni with blue swimmer crab as a main; and tiramisu or frangelico panna cotta for dessert.
Alfie's Italian at New Lambton is offering a four-course shared menu for $150 per couple, or six courses for $200. Sittings at 6pm or 8pm.
Mayfield's The Beauford Hotel will have the Poseidon Platter for Two ($70) for seafood lovers and the Reef & Beef for Two ($50), as well as a free flower and chocolate for the ladies, and free garlic bread.
Next door to Nagisa is APE Yakitori Bar who are also offering an amazing Valentine's Day menu. For $140 per person you can enjoy delights such as the sous-vide kelp-swathed lobster tail served with shiro miso bisque, crispy potato mille-feuille and an onsen egg; oysters; dry-aged Tasmanian salmon and Ecuadorian prawns mousseline; and dessert.
Baume at Ben Ean will be serving a three-course dinner for $80 per person which includes glass of bubbles, beer or a Valentine's Day themed cocktail on arrival.
A night out at Goldfish Bar & Restaurant at Pokolbin will feature a cocktail on arrival, live music and your choice of a $75 two-course dinner or a $90 three-course dinner with complimentary amuse-bouche.
Rustica on Newcastle Beach will have a three-course menu for $105 per person, sittings at 5.30pm or 7.30pm.
Book ahead and be at 8 at Trinity by 5.30pm on February 14 for a three-course set-menu dinner featuring a French 75 cocktail on arrival and a red rose for each table.
Tower Lodge Restaurant at Pokolbin is offering a three-course dinner ($130 per person) with the option to upgrade to a stay in a luxury suite from $550 per couple for a mid-week break (a bottle of bubbly and chocolates included).
Chateau Elan at Pokolbin has a special Valentine's Day spa package for two with a chocolate tray and bubbles, plus a four-course dinner on February 14. Accommodation deals are available.
The Lane Retreat at Bimbadgen is another option for those wanting a night away from home. They have just released a Luxury Pamper Package for two people from $483 per night (mid-week) valid until February 28. It includes two nights' accommodation in a premium studio, daily gourmet breakfast provisions, a bottle of Bimbadgen sparkling on arrival, an in-room 60-minute massage for each guest, and midday check-out.
There are plenty of options out there but whatever you choose, don't forget to book.
Don't forget, the 20th anniversary edition of A Little Bit of Broke is on March 15 to 17. This year's list of participating venues is an impressive one: Tinonee Vineyard Estate; Margan Wines & Restaurant; Mount Broke Wines & Restaurant; Whispering Brook; Hunter Valley Lavender Farm; Starline Alpacas & Farmstay; Talits Estate; Kawal Rock Distillery; Magoony's Coffee House; The Little Wine Company; Honey Wines Australia; Winmark Wines & Art Gallery; Greenway Wines; Riverflats Estate; Cael's Gate Wines; and Krinklewood Wines. Details at brokefordwich.com.au.
QT Newcastle has teamed up with Mount Pleasant Wines and Earp Distilling Co to create the "Grape Hammer Spritz", available exclusively at QT Newcastle for the next three weeks. It's made with semillon grapes from Mount Pleasant's first harvest of the year and Earp's Portside Gin.
Vintage 2024 means the Hunter Valley is a hive of activity and Saddler's Creek Wines is giving you the opportunity to experience the thrill of the harvest this Saturday, February 3. You'll be able to hand harvest estate-grown grapes, stomp the grapes and taste the wine at various stages. Tickets are $89 per person. Book at saddlerscreek.com. Bonvilla Estate is also hosting a grape-stomping experience this weekend, on Sunday, February 4, and tickets are $165 per person. Book at bonvillaestate.com.au.
A cocktail lounge has opened on Newcastle's King Street. It's called Castle del Mar and it's open Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm, and Friday to Sunday from 3pm. Happy Hour is 4pm to 6pm daily.
Osteria Papazzo is popping up on Fridays at Talulah at The Junction featuring the talents of Italian-born chef Alessandra Papazzo.
VietKing on Darby Street is celebrating Vietnamese Lunar New Year on February 8 with a banquet menu.
Fat Nonna's is opening a fourth location - at West Wallsend - in March.
