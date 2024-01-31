Food Bites: Valentine's Day food for thought in Newcastle and the Hunter

Vintage 2024 means the Hunter Valley is a hive of activity and Saddler's Creek Wines is giving you the opportunity to experience the thrill of the harvest this Saturday, February 3. You'll be able to hand harvest estate-grown grapes, stomp the grapes and taste the wine at various stages. Tickets are $89 per person. Book at saddlerscreek.com. Bonvilla Estate is also hosting a grape-stomping experience this weekend, on Sunday, February 4, and tickets are $165 per person. Book at bonvillaestate.com.au.